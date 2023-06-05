X

Check out how the Dayton region kicked off Pride Month

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

1 hour ago

The Dayton area is celebrating Pride all month long with parades, marches, music festivals and more. Kicking off Pride Month, multiple festivities celebrated the LGBTQ+ community over the weekend.

Check out how the Dayton area celebrated the start of Pride June 2-4.

🏳‍🌈 Dayton Pride

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

The Greater Dayton LGBT Center held its annual Pride celebration in downtown Dayton, themed this year as “United We Can.”

Food trucks and live entertainment gathered people for the center’s “Affair on The Square” at Courthouse Square on Friday evening. Saturday’s parade marched through the city, ending at The Square for more festivities, including food trucks, performers and craft vendors.

🏳‍🌈 Hamilton Pride

Hamilton sold out its Pride kickoff party Friday, June 2, and followed that up with a large Pride celebration in downtown Hamilton’s Marcum Park the following day. Saturday saw a Pride march make its way through downtown and a festival celebration at the park with food trucks and craft vendors. Material Girl (Madonna tribute), The Fame Monster (Lady Gaga tribute), a DJ and drag performers all took stage at the RiversEdge Amphitheater for a lineup of Pride concerts to close out the night.

🏳‍🌈 Pride at Courthouse Square

Credit: David A. Moodie

Credit: David A. Moodie

Alongside Dayton’s Pride festival and parade, the United We Can celebration at Courthouse Square on Friday was headlined by the Rubi Girls, a Dayton-based drag performance troupe. Other local performers entertained the crowd at The Square as they enjoyed food trucks and local craft vendors.

About the Author

Zoë is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com. She earned her BA in communication from the University of Dayton and has four years in the journalism industry, including bylines in national and local news. She previously worked as a reporting intern for Dayton Daily News.

