Coffee, ice cream shop north of Dayton celebrates one year

Local Coffee & Cream, a unique coffee and ice cream shop housed in the former Pleasant Hill Farmers Exchange, is a 30 minute drive from Dayton, but well worth the trip!

Sisters Tonia Schauer and Tricia Bowser opened the shop in Oct. 2022 after the owners of the property, Matt and Kristen Gray, established “The Exchange” where the coffee and ice cream shop is housed. The Exchange is a community gathering space with axe throwing, yard games, an area featuring locally-made goods and two Airbnbs.

The Exchange is made from four silos, which had sat vacant for many years, and the coffee and ice cream shop is located where trucks used to drive through to load grain, the owners said.

Local Coffee & Cream is a family-friendly space with traditional coffee beverages, specialty drinks, pastries and ice cream. Popular items include the coffee float, a combination of ice cream and espresso, and seasonal drinks like the Brown Sugar Maple Latte or Pumpkin Spice Latte with Brown Sugar Cold Foam. The coffee shop has a wide variety of cold foam including Nutella, salted caramel, blueberry or strawberry. The shop has partnered with Purebread Coffee Co. as its roaster.

They also offer coffee (hot or iced) or milkshake flights once a week. The owners said they will pick a combination of four flavors that aren’t typically on the menu to make a flight. One of the three different flights will be offered on a specific day.

Milkshakes are also popular with two flavors each week advertised as half off. Customers can add a shot of espresso to any shake.

Local Coffee & Cream also carries dairy-free options and gluten-free or vegan baked goods.

As Pleasant Hill natives, the owners always thought it would be fun to open a coffee shop with ice cream because they don’t really have many businesses in their small town. Their favorite part is connecting with their customers and seeing other people use the space to make connections.

Local Coffee & Cream will celebrate its one year anniversary on Saturday, Oct. 21 with $2 drink specials, free hot dogs, giveaways and prizes.

The shop, located at 210 W. High St. in Pleasant Hill, is open 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Online ordering is available. For more information, visit the Local Coffee & Cream’s Facebook or Instagram pages.