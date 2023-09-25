College Prep Night at Day Air Ballpark, 2 scholarships to be given away

The Dayton Dragons and Day Air Credit Union will host College Prep Night, a free educational event for prospective college students, on Wednesday, Sept. 27 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Day Air Ballpark.

College Prep Night offers high school students a chance to talk to representatives from various colleges and universities from around the country. Those who RSVP before the event will be entered to win one of two $1,000 scholarships courtesy of Day Air Credit Union. Students must pre-register for the event online and attend to be considered.

Explore Ohio Pint Day glass designed by Kettering brewery owner

Organizers say more than 70 colleges and universities will participate. Among the colleges scheduled to appear: Miami University (OH); University of Dayton; University of Kentucky; Art Academy of Cincinnati; Ohio University; Kettering College; Eastern Kentucky University; University of Cincinnati; Ohio State University; Wittenberg University; Wright State University; and Xavier University among others.

“Day Air is committed to serving the financial well-being of our members and the community,” said Bill Burke, President, and CEO of Day Air Credit Union in a news release. “Decisions about higher education are as difficult as they are important, we’re proud to be able to provide College Prep Night as a vital resource to local families helping them make the most informed decision possible.”

To learn more about College Prep Night and to RSVP, visit www.daytondragons.com/collegeprep.

Day Air Ballpark is located at 220 N. Patterson Blvd., Dayton.