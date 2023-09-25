College Prep Night at Day Air Ballpark, 2 scholarships to be given away

The Dayton Dragons and Day Air Credit Union will host College Prep Night, a free educational event for prospective college students, on Wednesday, Sept. 27 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Day Air Ballpark.
College Prep Night offers high school students a chance to talk to representatives from various colleges and universities from around the country. Those who RSVP before the event will be entered to win one of two $1,000 scholarships courtesy of Day Air Credit Union. Students must pre-register for the event online and attend to be considered.
Organizers say more than 70 colleges and universities will participate. Among the colleges scheduled to appear: Miami University (OH); University of Dayton; University of Kentucky; Art Academy of Cincinnati; Ohio University; Kettering College; Eastern Kentucky University; University of Cincinnati; Ohio State University; Wittenberg University; Wright State University; and Xavier University among others.
“Day Air is committed to serving the financial well-being of our members and the community,” said Bill Burke, President, and CEO of Day Air Credit Union in a news release. “Decisions about higher education are as difficult as they are important, we’re proud to be able to provide College Prep Night as a vital resource to local families helping them make the most informed decision possible.”
To learn more about College Prep Night and to RSVP, visit www.daytondragons.com/collegeprep.
Day Air Ballpark is located at 220 N. Patterson Blvd., Dayton.
