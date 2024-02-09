Comedy, juggling, performing pets: Popovich Comedy Pet Theater coming to Troy

Ukrainian circus performer Gregory Popovich will bring his Popovich Comedy Pet Theater to the Arbogast Performing Arts Center in Troy on Sunday, Feb. 18.

This family-friendly show features Popovich’s team of world-class jugglers, over 30 performing pets, including house cats and dogs, geese, white doves, and parrots. Organizers say many of his furry and feathered friends were rescued from animal shelters.

A native of Kiev, Ukraine, Popovich is a fifth-generation circus performer (since age 12), a trained clown and a world record-setting juggler. He is also an alumnus of both the Great Moscow Circus and the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus.

Popovich Comedy Pet Theater has been seen in more than 25 countries worldwide, including France, Israel, Chile, Mexico, Colombia, Germany, Belgium, and the Netherlands. This showcase has also been on “The Tonight Show,” “Animal Planet” and “America’s Got Talent!” Comedy Pet Theater also has been featured in People magazine, The New York Times Sunday Magazine, the Los Angeles Times, and the New Yorker.

The performance begins at 3 p.m. but doors will open at 2 p.m. Organizers say the lobby will be filled with a circus atmosphere complete with circus games and prizes, family photo ops, and visits with furry friends from local animal care organizations, including the Miami County Animal Shelter and Labor of Love.

How to go

What: Popovich Comedy Pet Theater

Where: Arbogast Performing Arts Center, 500 S. Dorset Rd., Troy

When: 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 18

Cost: $20-$40

Tickets or more info: 937-418-8392 or visit arbogastpac.com.

