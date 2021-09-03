dayton logo
Concert news: Saturday’s John Legend show at the Rose is SOLD OUT

Springfield native John Legend, one of only 16 people to win Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards, performs at Rose Music Center in Huber Heights on Saturday, Sept. 4.
Springfield native John Legend, one of only 16 people to win Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards, performs at Rose Music Center in Huber Heights on Saturday, Sept. 4.

By Sarah Franks
3 hours ago

Time has run out to buy tickets for the John Legend show this weekend.

The managing company of the Rose Music Center in Huber Heights announced the concert this Saturday, Sept. 4, has officially sold out.

Explore5 concerts by John Legend that we won’t forget

Gates are scheduled to open at 5:30 p.m. and The War and Treaty are set to begin at 7 p.m. John Legend will close the show.

A release from the Rose added that there are fewer than 50 tickets remaining for the ZZ Top concert on Sept. 14. There’s also a “low ticket alert” in effect for the upcoming Alice Cooper concert on Sept. 28.

“Fans are encouraged to buy their tickets sooner rather than later so they don’t miss out on the summer’s hottest shows,” stated the release.

