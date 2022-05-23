Country star Sam Hunt to perform at Rose

Multi-platinum country star Sam Hunt will bring his “Live 2022″ tour to the Rose Music Center at The Heights Saturday, Oct. 1.
Hunt is best known for his Grammy-nominated smash “Body Like A Back Road” from his acclaimed sophomore album, “Southside.” Featuring 12 songs all written by Hunt, “Southside” was one of the top country albums of 2020 and was also named one of the Best Albums of the Year by The New York Times and US Weekly.
Special guest Ryan Hurd will open the concert, which will begin at 8 p.m.
Tickets are priced at $23.50-$103.00. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 27 at 10 a.m. For tickets or more information, visit https://www.rosemusiccenter.com.
