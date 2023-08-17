BreakingNews
Crafted & Cured to host first pairing event in Troy

Credit: Submitted Photo

Credit: Submitted Photo

15 minutes ago
Crafted & Cured is hosting its first pairing event in Troy from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 23 featuring whiskey and charcuterie.

“Our knowledgeable experts will guide you through the tasting experience, providing insights into the unique characteristics of each pairing,” the business wrote on the event page. “Whether you’re a bourbon/whiskey connoisseur or just curious to explore new flavors, this event promises a memorable evening of indulgence.”

ExplorePREVIOUS COVERAGE: Crafted & Cured adds bourbon, craft cocktail bar in Troy

The event will include four whiskeys paired with meat, cheese and dessert on individual charcuterie boards with house-cured accoutrements.

Pairings include:

  • R﻿ussell’s Reserve 10-year old Bourbon by Wild Turkey paired with Bourbon & Sour Cherries Salami by Brooklyn Cured
  • Yellowstone American Single Malt Whiskey by Limestone Branch paired with Bison Bresaola by Green Plains Bison Ranch in South Charleston
  • F﻿amous Grouse Smoky Black Blended Scotch Whisky by Glenturret Distillery paired with II Crostini Italian Buffalo Milk Cheese
  • Barrell Craft Spirits Gray Label Seagrass 16-year Canadian Rye paired with house-prepared Chocolate Bark Dessert

Crafted & Cured’s new location at 8 S. Market St. was originally constructed in 1929 as The First Troy National Bank, which was formerly known as US Bank. The space features the original architecture and one of two original safety deposit vaults.

ExploreGoodbye, Ruby Tuesday: Tell us about your favorite memory dining at the restaurant

Owners Andy Routson and Christian Alvarez reopened the establishment in early February after closing its doors in downtown Dayton in 2020. They recently added a bar to their second floor featuring bourbon and craft cocktails.

The pairing event costs $70 plus processing fees and is limited to 30 participants. For more information, visit www.eventbrite.com.

About the Author

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over seven years of experience in the media field.

