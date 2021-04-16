D-Day airplane to land in Dayton next week: 3 things to know about its amazing history

The historic airplane that flew in the D-Day invasion of Normandy will land at the National Museum of the United States Air Force next week for a three-day visit.
Here are three quick facts to know about the impressive bomber:
✈️The airplane, a C-47 named “That’s All, Brother,” was a lead aircraft for the airborne Allied invasion of Normandy on D-Day, June 6, 1944 in World War II. The plane led some 800 C-47s that dropped more than 13,000 paratroopers into northeastern France.
✈️After D-Day and other missions, the airplane returned to the United States and was sold on the civilian market in 1945. Before it was sold, the plane also flew in World War II operations Dragoon, Market Garden, Repulse and Varsity.
✈️According to the museum, “Over the next several decades, this C-47 changed hands many times and its historical significance was lost. Ultimately, two historians from the U.S. Air Force discovered that this historic aircraft was lying in a boneyard in Wisconsin.” The Commemorative Air Force, an organization that finds and preserves historic aircraft, acquired the aircraft and returned it to flying status.
