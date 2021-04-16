D-Day airplane to land in Dayton next week: 3 things to know about its amazing history

✈️After D-Day and other missions, the airplane returned to the United States and was sold on the civilian market in 1945. Before it was sold, the plane also flew in World War II operations Dragoon, Market Garden, Repulse and Varsity.

✈️According to the museum, “Over the next several decades, this C-47 changed hands many times and its historical significance was lost. Ultimately, two historians from the U.S. Air Force discovered that this historic aircraft was lying in a boneyard in Wisconsin.” The Commemorative Air Force, an organization that finds and preserves historic aircraft, acquired the aircraft and returned it to flying status.

Click here to read the full story about the plan and its visit.