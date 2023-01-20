Dayton-area baker makes artsy creations

She recalled her first custom cake, which looked like a unicorn, to her most recent, a cake with a snow globe on top.

The snow globe cake took about a week to map out, (including) creating the pieces and putting it all together, Davison said.

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

“It’s all about foundation with those cakes,” Davison said. “One wrong thing and it could slide, so you want it secured.”

Another tricky aspect of the snow globe cake is that the globe lights up. Davison said she loves to light a cake and works hard to find a way to cover the light cord.

“The custom cakes I have to plan,” Davison said. “I have to visualize it.”

She said she does this with the help of her mother, Chauntee Davison.

The mother-daughter duo has a goal of opening a cake supply shop with a small café, south of Dayton. They also said they are planning to make a YouTube channel.

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

“If you want something contemporary and cutting edge, we’re who you come to,” Chauntee said.

They described making custom cakes for clients in the Cincinnati, Columbus and Dayton areas as a “blessing” and “honor.” Davison said she has had a client drive up from Tennessee just to get one of her cakes.

“I really like to look at something and try to go off of what I know,” Davison said. “A lot of the stuff you see is my first time doing it.”

She views her favorite cakes as those which are more realistic in scope because it allows her to have a lot of creative freedom.

“(My favorite part is) the art and the people’s reaction,” Davison said.

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

Straw-Babies by De’Jha has three categories of custom cakes for clients to order starting with a simple sheet cake with buttercream icing priced at around $40 to a light up, more realistic cake starting at $200.

Davison said her cakes not only look good but taste good. Her two most popular flavors are strawberry and white chocolate.

For more information, visit Straw-Babies by De’Jha’s Facebook, Instagram or TikTok pages. Davison said a website is coming soon but the best way to reach out is by messaging her on social media.