Dayton area brewery changes name

A recently opened brewery in the Dayton region has changed its name from Sugarcreek Brewing Company to Bellbrook Brewing Company due to a federal trademark.

“Unfortunately, we were not aware of another brewery located in Charlotte, North Carolina that had a federal trademark for the name Sugar Creek Brewing,” said owners Jeff and Julie Bean. “Their trademark was established in 2014, and with the likeness involving the same industry and probability of confusion in the marketplace, we were forced to change our name.”

The couple chose the original name because the brewery, which opened June 9, is located at 26 E. Franklin Street in the historical Sugarcreek Township House in downtown Bellbrook. The brewery is also located across the street from the Sugarcreek Fire Department.

When the owners considered a new name, Bellbrook Brewing Company was an obvious choice due to its location in the heart of downtown.

“We love our Bellbrook-Sugarcreek community, so this was an easy choice for us,” the owners said. “This will allow people to know exactly where we are located.”

The name change was announced on social media Aug. 20. The brewery is in the process of rebranding and hopes to have merchandise, signage, glassware and promotional products rolled out within the next 30 to 60 days, the owners said.

Bellbrook Brewing Company is the first privately-owned brewery in the city of Bellbrook. The 4,400-square-foot space features a tap room with 10 taps and seating for up to 100 guests.

“We want people to know that we take pride in representing our local community. It’s unfortunate that we had to change but we really didn’t have a choice due to the circumstances,” the owners said. “We hope the name change does not create any confusion and our patrons can rest assured that we are the same great place with the same great beer, atmosphere and people, just a new name over our door.”

Bellbrook Brewing Company is open 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and 3 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information, visit www.bellbrookbrewingcompany.com or the brewery’s Facebook page.