Dayton area restaurants introduce wing flights, new flavors

Apolito noted the larger flights of 24 wings or 40 ounces of boneless wings are great for sharing.

“Similar to a beer flight, guests can try different flavors and see which they like best,” Apolito said.

New flavors include Spicy Caramel, Walla Walla, Curry, Orange Horseradish and Popcorn Wings.

Apolito said they will continue to introduce new sauces throughout the year and plan to bring a few of their most popular to the National Buffalo Wing Festival this year.

Prior to New York, Apolito said they will offer some of their new flavors at the Kickin’ Chicken Wing Fest at Fraze Pavilion on July 8.

Archer’s Tavern is located at 9496 Dayton-Lebanon Pike in Centerville and 2030 E. Dorothy Lane in Kettering. Stone House Tavern is located at 258 S Main St. in Waynesville.