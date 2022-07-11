Dayton area’s newest Crumbl Cookies location to open Friday

A new cookie store with a weekly rotating menu is opening its second location in the Dayton area on Friday, July 15.
Crumbl Cookies will celebrate its grand opening at 2260 N. Fairfield Road, Suite G in Beavercreek from 8 a.m. to midnight, according to the store’s event page on Facebook.
Kendra and Eric Stringham, owners of the new location, relocated to the area to develop the Crumbl Cookies franchise.
“We did a lot of research, and this location was the most ideal for us to start our Crumbl franchise business”, Kendra previously said. “We look forward to a strong opening and really solidifying ourselves within this great community.”
Since opening its doors three years ago, Crumbl Cookies has expanded to over 300 bakeries in 36 states nationwide. The only other Crumbl Cookies location in the Dayton area is at 1520 Miamisburg Centerville Road in Washington Township.
This week’s Crumbl Cookies’ menu features milk chocolate chip, lemon cupcake, double fudge brownie, chocolate toffee cake, frosted strawberry pop-tarts and a peanut butter mystery cookie.
To celebrate the grand opening, Crumbl Cookies is giving away a party box to one lucky winner. To enter the contest, you must download the Crumbl app and tag your friends in the post on Facebook.
The Beavercreek location will begin offering delivery on Wednesday, July 20, according to the event page.
For more information, visit www.crumblcookies.com/ohbeavercreek. Details on the grand opening is available on Crumbl Cookies’ Facebook event page.
