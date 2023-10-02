Dayton Art Institute offers free admission in honor of Indigenous Peoples’ Day

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

What to Know
By
2 hours ago
X

On Sunday, Oct. 8, the Dayton Art Institute is offering free admission in honor of Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

This holiday honors the sovereignty and resilience of Native Americans while celebrating and commemorating their history and cultures.

Sunday’s event marks the third free Community Day the DAI has hosted this year.

“Community Days were inspired by the DAI’s vision that is committed to inclusion, diversity, equity and accessibility,” said DAI Director and CEO Michael R. Roediger, in a news release. “They allow us to welcome all in our community and build lasting connections with those who are new to the museum. We are excited to celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day and ultimately to build meaningful relationships with the Indigenous community of the Miami Valley.”

ExploreYellow Springs Film Fest debuts with diverse lineup, premieres

Free admission for Indigenous Peoples’ Day Community Day includes access to all Special and Focus Exhibitions currently on view as well as the museum collection galleries.

The museum is open from 12–5 p.m. on Sundays. The next Community Day will be held Friday, Nov. 10 in celebration of Veterans Day.

For more information, visit www.daytonartinstitute.org. The DAI is located at 456 Belmonte Park N., Dayton.

Explore10 noteworthy shows to see across Dayton region in October
In Other News
1
BEST OF DAYTON: The Rubi Girls deliver fun, funds in support of...
2
Downtown Dayton bakery to close: ‘Thank you for being a part of our...
3
Beyoncé's ‘Renaissance’ coming to Dayton cinemas this fall
4
Dayton coffee shop’s annual Lumberjack Fest returns this weekend
5
Amy Schneider’s new memoir coming Tuesday, Dayton appearance set this...

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

© 2023 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top