Dayton Art Institute promotes Elaine Gounaris to interim development director

The Dayton Art Institute has promoted Elaine Gounaris to interim development director for the museum. She has previously served as the DAI’s sponsorship and special events manager for the past eight years.
In her role as sponsorship and special events manager, Gounaris has been the chief fundraiser for the museum’s three signature events - Bourbon and Bubbles, Art Ball and Oktoberfest - and helped raise more than $1.9 million in sponsorships for those events.
During the pandemic, she particularly helped created at-home fundraising events such as “Pop, Fizz, Clink!,” a successful spring 2021 fundraiser.
She is also the main staff liaison to the museum’s 64-person associate board, a volunteer group instrumental to the organization of Art Ball and Oktoberfest.
“Elaine has been an invaluable part of the DAI’s fundraising efforts, through her involvement with the museum’s signature events,” said DAI director and CEO Michael R. Roediger, in a release. “Over the course of her eight years at the museum, she has been instrumental in building and growing many lasting relationships in the community. We look forward to welcoming her into this new role on the museum’s Leadership Team.”
Prior to her time at the DAI, Gounaris served as the campaign and corporate giving manager and senior development officer in the Wexner Center for the Arts in Columbus. She has 25 years of experience in fundraising, event production and volunteer management.
She is also a resident of Oakwood who has served on the Wright Library Foundation Board for nearly four years, most recently as its president, helping the foundation achieve its $1.5 million capital campaign goal.
For more information, visit daytonartinstitute.org or call 937-223-4ART (4278).