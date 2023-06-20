Dayton arts groups receive major grants from Miriam Rosenthal Foundation for the Arts

The Miriam Rosenthal Foundation for the Arts has awarded Dayton Contemporary Dance Company (DCDC), Dayton Performing Arts Alliance (DPAA) and Muse Machine with major grants for activities that will take place during the 2023-2024 arts season.

An award of $45,000 will help DCDC acquire, restage and perform Paul Taylor’s legendary “Esplanade,” an acclaimed modern contemporary dance work that premiered in New York in 1975. DCDC will become the first African American dance company to receive this classic work into its repertoire. “Esplanade” will be presented at the Victoria Theatre Feb. 17-18, 2024.

The DPAA will receive a $100,000 grant, allowing its “Q the Music” program to continue into its second school year. The program, launched in January, is centered at Ruskin Elementary School. The goal of this daily, tuition-free, after school orchestra program is to provide students with a “deeply immersive experience learning a musical instrument and opening a clear path to a college education.”

Muse Machine’s grant in the amount of $19,400 will aid in its expansion of its arts-integrated residency program during the 2023-24 academic year. The expansion will include four Dayton Public Schools with a focus on PreK through Grade 2: Belle Haven Elementary, Charity Adams Early Girls Academy, the International School at Residence Park and Ruskin Elementary. Teacher/artist Beth Wright will work with the classroom teachers to provide in-classroom experiences that address the residency’s educational goals. These four residencies will culminate in a performance by DCDC.

In related news, the Rosenthal Foundation has welcomed three new board members: Linda Ohlmann Kahn, CEO of Ohlmann Group, a full-service marketing and advertising company with headquarters in downtown Dayton; Heidi A. Milne, senior human resource partner at The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company who also has a background in theatre and modern dance; and Rebeccah C. Raines, senior managing associate in the Corporate Transactions & Securities Group of Thompson Hine whose civic activities include the Dayton Literary Peace Prize Foundation, Gala of Hope Foundation and the annual Culture Works campaign.

The Miriam Rosenthal Foundation for the Arts was established in 1965 and has as its mission to further the quality and scope of professional arts available in the greater Dayton area. Through their contributions to build the Foundation, the donors elected to honor Miriam Rosenthal, a marketing and civic development professional who helped build many of the community’s institutions including the Dayton Philharmonic, Dayton Opera, University of Dayton, Wright State University, Sinclair College, the Air Force Museum and numerous human service and religious organizations.

For more information, visit miriamrosenthalfoundation.org.