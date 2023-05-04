Dayton bakery to close doors on Wayne Ave., plans to relocate

In the meantime, Coyle said she is taking a break, but plans to find a commercial kitchen for baking. She noted 2nd Street Market as a possibility.

The reason to relocate stems from the need for additional parking.

“We just need somewhere where there is some parking,” Coyle said.

The bakery will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m. to sold out on Saturday. Cookies, cupcakes, brownies, magic bars, whoopie pies, blondies, cake pops and more will be available.

When Coyle announced the news on the bakery’s Facebook page, several people wished her the best.

“This makes me sad, you were such a blessing to this area. Best of luck,” wrote Sherri Peterson.

“I will miss you dearly,” Carolyn Shoup said. “You will be back bigger and better and we will wait patiently!”

“Wishing you all the best,” Bob Mathews noted. “Look forward to seeing you in your new location!! Definitely keep us posted!”

Coyle said she has made so many great friends through the bakery over the last three years.

“From the time I opened my doors, this community accepted me wholeheartedly,” Coyle said. “They’ve been out there being my champions because they love me and want me to continue.”

For more information and updates, visit the bakery’s Facebook page.