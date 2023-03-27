Dayton bottle shop to host non-alcoholic beer tasting

During this event, Nilsen will lead guests through a 75-minute tasting of six, four-ounce pours, discussing the ingredients and processes behind each. Attendees are encouraged to ask questions throughout the tasting.

According to the release, guests will receive a discount code for use that evening after the class to purchase non-alcoholic beer, wine or other bottles.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page. To purchase tickets, click here. There are a limited number of tickets available.

Bottle Shop by Ghostlight, which opened in 2022, is Ohio’s first non-alcoholic bottle shop. The shop features a variety of zero-proof spirits and social beverages including gin, whiskey, tequila, rum, herbal elixirs, sparkling beverages, “clean” wines, craft beer, cocktail syrups, aperitifs, aromatic bitters and more. The shop is open daily from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.