Dayton chef plans vegan events this spring, summer

This is not the first year Sprouting Dreams LLC has hosted vegan-inspired events. Malone said she previously hosted a vegan festival and holiday market in 2019.

Her interest in cooking began as a child, particularly enjoying experimenting with food. In 2010, when she began her vegan journey, she worked at The Loving Hut in the Dayton Mall where she made vegan-friendly dishes.

“I knew I wanted to bring something to the vegan community, I just didn’t know what it was,” Malone said. “When I got here I found there was no vegan options at all and I wanted to have a place for them to go.”

As she continues to reach the community, she is mindful of her vegan journey and vegan-friendly messaging.

“It was a journey for me,” she said. “I don’t push people. I try to guide people.”

Malone is a 2006 graduate of Trotwood-Madison High School. She studied biomedical engineering at Wright State University before changing career paths and moving to New York City in 2012, where she attended Natural Gourmet Institute. She returned to Dayton in 2017 and began holding cooking classes and pop-ups.

Sprouting Dreams LLC continues to do pop-ups at local festivals and has a goal of getting its patties, tenders, drumsticks and sauces into area grocery stores and restaurants. Popular dishes include sandwiches, the mac bowl and loaded fries. She also has a brunch menu for early festivals.

Malone noted there are more options for vegans in the Dayton area, but hopes her festivals add to the foodie scene.

“We believe our events are a great opportunity for the Dayton community to discover the benefits of a plant-based lifestyle and to support local businesses that share our commitment to sustainability,” she said.