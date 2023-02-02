Dayton food hall celebrates Black History Month with Uncle Nearest Tasting

The post explained Green was instrumental in developing the Lincoln County Process, the sugar maple charcoal filtering method used to make most Tennessee Whiskey.

According to the post Green taught “Jack” Daniel to make what we now know as “Tennessee Whiskey” and served as the first master distiller for the Jack Daniel Distillery as a free man after the Civil War.

Tickets are $50 each and includes three one-ounce pours of Uncle Nearest, two Uncle Nearest cocktails, small paired nibbles, door prizes and more.

For more information or to purchase a ticket, visit www.westsocialtapandtable.menu.