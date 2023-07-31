Dayton groups receive Ohio Arts Council grants

Recipients of the Ohio Arts Council’s historic $21.8 million in arts grants funding include over 25 Montgomery County organizations.

A total of 907 grants were approved at the OAC’s July 19 meeting, marking the largest amount of grant dollars distributed to constituents applying to OAC funding programs in the agency’s history. The grants will support Ohio artists, arts and cultural organizations, students, educators and public arts programming.

The grant funding was awarded in four areas: Operating Support (Sustainability, Statewide Arts Service Organizations), Project Support (ArtSTART, ArtsNEXT, Ohio Artists on Tour), Arts Learning (Arts Partnership, TeachArtsOhio) and Individual Artists (Traditional Arts Apprenticeship).

The largest funding derives from Operating Support, particularly the Sustainability category, encompassing 452 grants totaling $16.2 million. According to OAC, Sustainability “supports ongoing arts and cultural activities in all genres. Awards support the state’s arts and cultural ecosystem, providing stable and consistent funding to organizations regardless of budget size.”

Dayton Live, whose 2023-2024 season begins Sept. 9 with an evening of laughs featuring comedian and Emmy-nominated writer Nimesh Patel, was awarded $360,173. The arts organization plans to use its sizable grant for programming purposes including supporting local artists.

“Dayton Live deeply appreciates the support of the Ohio Arts Council which makes the arts more accessible to the Miami Valley region,” said Dayton Live President and CEO Ty Sutton. “These funds will be used to provide world-class live theatre presentations, educational programming, inclusive performing arts experiences, and support for local artists. The leadership, staff, volunteers and supporters of Dayton Live continue to be grateful for the state of Ohio’s ongoing support and their recognition of the importance of the arts in our communities.”

Dayton Performing Arts Alliance, a collaboration between Dayton Ballet, Dayton Opera and Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra, is also grateful for the financial aid to sustain its artistic and educational endeavors, including youth programs such as ArtsConnect and Q the Music. DPAA received $196,771.

“DPAA is deeply grateful to the Ohio Arts Council for its generous support,” said DPAA President and CEO Patrick Nugent. “Public support for the arts in Ohio is extraordinary. The State Legislature understands that support for the arts increases quality of life and makes Ohio a better place to live, work, hire, and run a business, and the Ohio Arts Council puts that understanding into action. These funds are awarded for general operating support, which means that they play a role in every artistic and educational program DPAA offers.”

OAC says these grants follow the recent passage of the state’s 2024-2025 operating budget, which included a record-setting, nearly $51.1 million state appropriation for the OAC over the next two years. This step in the funding cycle marks progress in the OAC’s commitment to directly fund arts programming in all 88 Ohio counties—something it has been able to do for the last eight fiscal years.

“Ohio’s arts and culture sector is poised for a strong future as we continue to work together for a full recovery of in-person arts programming, an expansion of arts education to combat pandemic-related learning loss, and restoration and growth of career opportunities for arts professionals,” said Ohio Arts Council Executive Director Donna Collins in a news release.

The Montgomery County recipients are:

· Anupriya Krishnan (Traditional Arts Apprenticeship) – $3,849

· Bach Society of Dayton (Sustainability) – $8,808

· Culture Works (Sustainability) – $39,451

· Dayton Art Institute (Arts Partnership) – $16,893

· Dayton Art Institute (Sustainability) – $148,733

· Dayton Contemporary Dance Company (Sustainability) – $49,702

· Dayton Early College Academy (TeachArtsOhio) – $42,000

· Dayton Live (Sustainability) – $360,173

· Dayton Performing Arts Alliance (Sustainability) – $196,771

· Dayton Public Radio (ArtSTART) – $3,679

· Downtown Dayton Partnership (Sustainability) – $26,449

· Friends of Levitt Pavilion Dayton (Sustainability) – $33,260

· Human Race Theatre Company (Sustainability) – $37,707

· Jewish Federation of Greater Dayton, Inc. (Sustainability) – $6,000

· K12 Gallery (Arts Partnership) – $8,625

· K12 Gallery (Sustainability) – $30,628

· Magnolia Theatre Company (ArtSTART) – $4,137

· Muse Machine (Arts Partnership) – $17,230

· Muse Machine (Sustainability) – $42,303

· Puerto Rican, American and Caribbean Organization (ArtSTART) – $4,648

· Rhythm X Performance Ensemble (ArtSTART) – $3,385

· The Contemporary Dayton (Sustainability) – $27,696

· United Irish of Dayton (Sustainability) – $9,919

· Washington Township Recreation Center (Sustainability) – $11,021

· City of Kettering/Rosewood Arts Centre (Sustainability) – $34,098

· Kettering Children’s Choir (Sustainability) – $7,338

· We Care Arts (Sustainability) – $30,359

· Brantwood Elementary School/Mad River Local Schools (TeachArtsOhio) – $37,800

· Madison Park Elementary School/Trotwood-Madison City Schools (TeachArtsOhio) – $37,800

· Trotwood-Madison Middle School/Trotwood-Madison City Schools (TeachArtsOhio) – $42,000

· Westbrooke Village Elementary School/Trotwood-Madison City Schools (TeachArtsOhio) – $37,800

For a complete list of grant recipients from across the state and neighboring counties, visit oac.ohio.gov.