Dayton has a new breakfast and lunch café with a familiar face

BBA Café is open Monday through Friday. Since the soft opening, the café has offered lunch service from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Starting on April 22, breakfast service will begin every weekday from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. The café will close daily between breakfast and lunch. However, Stephens said passersby will still be able to grab a granola bar or a coffee if they would like during those in-between hours.

“We are incredibly excited because we are in the heart of Downtown Dayton for a reason,” Stephens said. “We are truly, truly about connecting with the community and … often with the catering company, we always had to go somewhere. But now we’ll be able to give back and serve the community (from the café). We’ll still go, but people will also be able to come to us and being in that location shines a brighter light on us so people will know who we are. We will definitely be able to engage in the activity a little better.”

Fulfilling the mission of giving back, Stephens plans to have some type of special promotion or small event every month. A bigger special event will happen quarterly.

“We need (customers) to understand we appreciate them,” she said. “We can’t do it without them.”

BBA Café employs a 14-member staff, including many now helping with both its catering clients and general operations. In particular, Patrick Matthews, the café’s executive chef, has an impressive resume in the food industry having served in the Kentucky Governor’s Mansion in Frankfort.

BBA Café owner Anita Stephens and executive chef Patrick Matthews.

Stephens said BBA’s aim has always been to serve up “Real. Good. Food.” ― the café's motto — while keeping the menu affordable and homemade. Including almost everything served for breakfasts and lunches at the schools BBA serves, everything the café puts on the menu is fresh and made from scratch.

Customers can stop-in with only a little time to spare on their lunch break, spend as little as $4 and get a filling lunch.

The café's menu offers daily lunch specials like the “Hump Day Hog,” BBQ pulled pork sandwich with chips or coleslaw for $6, and “Thank You for Fryay!,” either a chili cheese fries platter for $5 or a café or turkey burger with spicy mustard, pickle, tomato and gouda with fresh-cut fries for $7.

According to Stephens, a fan favorite is the cafe’s chili spaghetti and cheese coney. Customers will find these items under the “Napkins Needed” section of the menu.

“I love Dayton,” Stephens said. “My family is still here, and because of my love for Dayton, I’m really excited to be able to give back to the place where I grew up and to do something for the economy.”

For more information on BBA Café, visit their website at bbacafe.com/.