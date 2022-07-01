Dayton hidden gem makes breakfast/brunch on wood-fired oven

“It has a grandma vibe, but in the best ways,” Pearson said.

When customers enter the restaurant through the middle of the building, they order their food in the lobby area. Next, they receive a table tag where they can sit at any of the mix-matched tables and chairs. A server will then take it from there by bringing them their drinks and food.

Pearson said this allows customers the freedom to leave whenever they are finished eating without having to wait on a check.

The menu features a wood fire ham and cheese omelette, bubble waffles, French toast, roasted veggie flatbreads, gluten free biscuits and gravy and much more. The restaurant has several other gluten free and vegan options.

Pearson has been in the Dayton area for four years. Originally from England, she moved to Columbus in 1991 at age 12. As soon as she could reach the knobs on the stove, she said she began cooking breakfast. Pearson recalled cooking breakfast/brunch in the ‘80s in England for her mother and her mother’s friends. She explained her mother inspired her creative side.

Pearson said she followed her brother, Jason Richardson, to the Dayton area to restart her life. After working at Jimmie’s Ladder 11 for three years, she said she was ready for a new opportunity.

“This is a dream to me,” Pearson said. “I am grateful and thankful for this every single day.”

She said Jimmie and Sue Brandell, the owners of Jimmie’s Ladder 11, have helped her and given her advice as she opened the restaurant.

Pearson said she not only uses her European influences when cooking, but her years of experience in the restaurant industry from working at Donato’s at 15 years old to working in fine dining.

“I want to cook for everybody,” Pearson said. “I want you to feel better when you leave me. I want your belly full and your soul (filled). I can’t do all of that by myself, so I’ve found this squad of people that want to do that too.”

The Sugar Guild, located at 521 Wayne Avenue, is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Pearson said they also offer catering for offices and private parties on and off-site, no matter the number of people. The space is also available for baby showers, wedding showers, weddings, parties and much more.

She encouraged people to keep an eye on their social media pages for upcoming events including cooking classes.

For more information, visit the restaurant’s Facebook or Instagram pages. To book the restaurant for an event, call 740-908-1699.