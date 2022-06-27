Gourmet popsicle food truck opens first Ohio franchise in Dayton

“My very first bite of a Frios solidified my desire to be a part of the brand as a franchise owner,” Armando said. “I can’t wait for the Dayton community to try our pops for themselves and to share that magic with them.”

Armando is a retired United States Air Force Officer. Augustina previously worked in broadcast media and event marketing. She also was a small business owner for 10 years.

Augustina said they plan to have their children help them with this new business endeavor.

“It gives you an opportunity to spend time with your kids,” she said.

She added that as their children get older, they hope to pass the business down.

Frios Gourmet Pops comes in a variety of flavors including cookies and cream, cotton candy, birthday cake, strawberry, strawberry mango, fruit punch, blue raspberry and many more.

Combined Shape Caption Frios Gourmet Pops, specializing in fruity and creamy popsicles, is opening its first Ohio franchise in the Dayton area. Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones Combined Shape Caption Frios Gourmet Pops, specializing in fruity and creamy popsicles, is opening its first Ohio franchise in the Dayton area. Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Augustina said they plan to rotate their flavors as they learn what the community desires.

She explained the company offers gluten, dye, nut, wheat, soy and dairy free options. No sugar added and vegan options are available as well.

With its mission to sell happiness on a stick, Frios’ commitment to giving back to local communities stands at the forefront of the brand’s values. In addition to the company’s already established, nationwide philanthropy partnerships, the Dayton location will also carry the tradition to lead goodwill initiatives in Dayton and surrounding communities.

“At our core, Frios is a brand rooted in compassion, community and altruism,” said Patti Rother, president of Frios Gourmet Pops. “We deliver happiness to guests in the form of delicious, hand poured gourmet pops, but it goes beyond that – we are passionate, driven, we deeply care about our communities, and we have a group of wonderful Happiness Hustlers who dedicate themselves to giving back to neighbors in need.”

“Augustina is the perfect person to carry out that mission in Dayton,” Rother added. “She embodies the values Frios upholds, and we are excited to see her continue to grow the business.”

Frios Gourmet Pops plans to focus on business-to-business sales, corporate events and parties in the Dayton area.

“I am absolutely thrilled to be rolling out a Frios mobile van in the Buckeye state to show local residents why our motto stands true – ‘the best things in life are Frios,’” Armando said.

Frios Gourmet Pops has other franchise owners in Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and West Virginia.

For more information, visit Frios Gourmet Pops on Facebook, Instagram or their website.