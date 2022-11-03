Dayton Hikers help remove invasive plants to clear path for new trail

“Part of our mission is to restore the wetlands and get people into the wetlands to enjoy them,” said Beth Edsall, Beaver Creek Wetlands Association outreach director. “And we want people walking along the trails to see Ohio like it was hundreds of years ago.”

Invasive species impact

In a recently published article in Ecological Restoration, University of Cincinnati biologists addressed how invasive species introduced to the United States over the past century are crowding out many of Southwest Ohio’s native plants.

This is something Edsall unfortunately sees firsthand.

“In order for the wetlands to thrive, we need native plants to be there,” she said.

Invasive species, like honeysuckle, threaten the native plants as well as the native wildlife making efforts like that of the Dayton Hikers critically important.

“It’s so valuable to have partnerships with them and others in the community, especially because getting rid of invasive species is an ongoing project,” Edsall said.

Making a difference

“We have a lot of people who regularly use our local trails without ever giving back,” Niekamp said. “This is a great opportunity for them to give back to our trails.”

While most parks have paid work crews, a significant amount of trail work is done by volunteers – a win-win for all involved.

“Volunteers are surprised to learn how rewarding trail work can be,” Niekamp said. “I enjoy organizing and leading trail crews. There is an amazing feeling of accomplishment volunteers get when they see their completed project.”

The Dayton Hikers are not only providing volunteers but also collecting donations to pay for a chipper rental for easier disposal. For more information on the Dayton Hikers upcoming honeysuckle removal effort, visit www.meetup.com/daytonhikers/events.

Spotted Turtle Trail at a Glance

For more information, visit https://beavercreekwetlands.org/trail-project/

· Spotted Turtle Trail Project is a seven-phase project, currently in phase two.