Dayton Live CEO steps down, accepts new role in Florida

Dayton Live President and CEO Ty Sutton is stepping down having accepted a new leadership position with the Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

“After careful consideration and reflection, I have accepted the position of President and CEO with the Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale, Florida beginning January of 2024,” Sutton said, in a news statement. “It has been an incredible journey leading Dayton Live, and I am immensely proud of what we have achieved over the past six years. We have grown, innovated, and made a significant impact in the performing arts industry and the lives of those we serve in Dayton. I have full confidence in the capabilities of the talented Dayton Live team and the strong foundation we have built to continue our important work. As I transition out of my role, I am committed to ensuring a smooth handover process.”

Sutton’s achievements included rebranding Victoria Theatre Association as Dayton Live in 2020 and securing the local premiere of blockbuster “Hamilton” in 2022.

“While we are saddened by Ty Sutton’s departure from Dayton Live, we are so proud of the monumental impact he made on our organization over the past six years as President and CEO,” added Dave Dickerson, chair of the Dayton Live Board of Trustees. “We express our deepest gratitude to Ty Sutton for his invaluable contributions to Dayton Live. His passion, dedication, and tireless efforts have greatly impacted our organization’s success and positioned us for continued growth and excellence.”

The Board of Trustees also assures a smooth transition as the search for Sutton’s successor begins.

“As the Board of Trustees, we are committed to ensuring a smooth transition and maintaining the momentum that Ty has established,” Dickerson added. “We have initiated a comprehensive search process to identify a qualified successor who will lead Dayton Live into its next chapter. During this transition period, Dayton Live will continue to operate seamlessly, and our dedicated team will ensure that all ongoing projects and initiatives progress without interruption. We remain steadfast in our commitment to serving our community and fulfilling our mission of strengthening community engagement in the arts through inspiring performances, educational opportunities, and world-class venues.”

Sutton joined Dayton Live in 2018 after three years as the inaugural executive director of the Butler Arts Center at Butler University. He brought more than 20 years of arts venue management experience as well as extensive fundraising, marketing and programming knowledge to the organization.

“I want to express my sincere appreciation for the privilege of serving as President and CEO of Dayton Live,” Sutton said. “It has been an honor to work alongside such exceptional individuals, and I am grateful for the relationships and memories I have created in Dayton.”