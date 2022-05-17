dayton logo
Dayton native competes in BBQ World Championship, wins 4th overall

Dayton native Erica Roby competes in BBG World Championship. CONTRIBUTED

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
1 hour ago
Memphis in May World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest recognized by USA Today as ‘Most Prestigious Barbecue Contest.”

A Dayton native also known as Master of ‘Cue competed in a BBQ World Championship cooking contest over the weekend.

Erica Roby competed in the Memphis in May World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest in Memphis, Tennessee. She competed under the team name Blue Smoke Blaire.

The four-day competition featured teams from all over the United States representing the best of barbecue, according to the competition’s website.

Blue Smoke Blaire cooked brisket and ribs in the competition.

Roby said she ended up with a perfect brisket score and tied for first place.

Erica Roby competed in the Memphis in May World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest in Memphis, Tennessee and won 4th place overall.

“The coin flip put me to fourth overall,” Roby said.

For ribs, which is one of the three overall championship pork categories, she came in fourth place overall out of 104 teams.

The Memphis in May World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest is recognized by USA Today as the “Most Prestigious Barbecue Contest,” the website said.

Roby said she is booked as a chef in residence this summer at several different resorts and hotels. She is planning to cook at the Yellow Springs Juneteenth Celebration in June and local pop-ups in August.

Last August, Roby put Dayton on the map by winning Season 2 of Food Network’s “BBQ Brawl.”

For more information, visit Blue Smoke Blaire’s Instagram page.

About the Author

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

