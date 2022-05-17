Dayton native competes in BBQ World Championship, wins 4th overall

A Dayton native also known as Master of ‘Cue competed in a BBQ World Championship cooking contest over the weekend.
Erica Roby competed in the Memphis in May World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest in Memphis, Tennessee. She competed under the team name Blue Smoke Blaire.
The four-day competition featured teams from all over the United States representing the best of barbecue, according to the competition’s website.
Blue Smoke Blaire cooked brisket and ribs in the competition.
Roby said she ended up with a perfect brisket score and tied for first place.
“The coin flip put me to fourth overall,” Roby said.
For ribs, which is one of the three overall championship pork categories, she came in fourth place overall out of 104 teams.
The Memphis in May World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest is recognized by USA Today as the “Most Prestigious Barbecue Contest,” the website said.
Roby said she is booked as a chef in residence this summer at several different resorts and hotels. She is planning to cook at the Yellow Springs Juneteenth Celebration in June and local pop-ups in August.
Last August, Roby put Dayton on the map by winning Season 2 of Food Network’s “BBQ Brawl.”
