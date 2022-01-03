Dayton native on reaching ‘Jeopardy!’ milestones: ‘It’s a wonderful feeling’

“It still doesn’t feel real in a lot of ways,” said Schneider, an engineering manager from Oakland, California. “Julia, along with many of the other great champions, is somebody I was so impressed by when I watched her at home. So, it’s strange to think of myself in her company. But it’s a wonderful feeling as well. The idea that there are people at home, and especially women or LGBTQ+ people, watching me with the same admiration I felt for Julia is something I’ll always be proud of.”

Schneider, the first transgender “Jeopardy!” contestant to qualify for the show’s Tournament of Champions, also hopes her winning streak, filmed last fall and first broadcast Nov. 17, will continue to inspire women to keep reaching for greater.