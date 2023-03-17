Dayton R&B artist releases new music

The breakdown: “I curate my beats before I make an album. I get the beats I know I like, and I keep breaking it down and breaking it down. Once I make all the songs, I pick the best songs out of them and break them down. I’d call myself a minimalist. Kanye (West) is one of my big influences and that’s one of the main things I learned from him, for real. Minimalism is a whole thing. It’s a whole type of person and I think I’m that.”

Mining the past: “I’m calling the EP ‘True Romance’ based off the Tarantino movie from 1993. I’m not going to say it’s one of my favorites but I’m into it. That’s the year I was born. It’s my favorite year. A lot of stuff I do is based on that year. The theme these days is to do obscure films and stuff and I’ve got a little aesthetic I’m going with for a second.”

Diverse themes: “I’ve got a lot more stuff coming after this, but this EP is mostly R&B, melodic stuff. There are songs about sex, drugs and partying but at the same time it’s deeper than that. It’s really poetic and I’ve got a message. I want to make inspirational music. I still want it to be club rocking, but my real message is inspirational.”

More info: www.facebook.com/movesglobal.

