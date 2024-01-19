Dayton Record Fair returns with new venue, free admission

Luke Tandy, organizer of the Dayton Record Fair, has announced big changes to his annual event, including a new venue and free admission.
The Fair will be noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 11 at Eudora Brewing Company in Kettering.
Credit: Natalie Jones
Tandy said he wanted to try something different this year and host the record fair at a venue with amenities such as food and drinks. In previous years, the record fair was hosted at the American Czechoslovakian Club and the Yellow Cab Tavern.
With this venue change, he’s also exploring hosting the record fair outside of Dayton.
Attendees can expect thousands of new and used records, CDs, tapes and music memorabilia. Vendors expected at the event include:
- Skeleton Dust Records
- Omega Music
- Blind Rage Records
- Catacomb Records
- Resignation Records
- Jorin Edgerly
- Stanley’s Records
- Ron House/Moses Carryout
- Three Feather Records
- Pamela Spetter Schwartz/Mused
- Night Animal Records/Streetlight Printing
- Ron’s Records
- Jon Lorenz
- Rod Sounik
- Carl Bueter/Top Jams
- Ray Engle
- Erik Stickels/BPM
There will also be DJs spinning records throughout the day.
Tandy is the owner of Skeleton Dust Records in Dayton, who is a co-sponsor of this event. Other co-sponsors include Omega Music in Dayton, Resignation Records in Troy, Blind Rage Records in Dayton and Catacomb Records in Kettering.
The local record stores and Eudora Brewing Company will be hosting a $20 gift card raffle during the event.
This is event is free and open to all ages. Eudora Brewing Company is located at 3022 Wilmington Pike in Kettering. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.
