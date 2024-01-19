Dayton Record Fair returns with new venue, free admission

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Tandy said he wanted to try something different this year and host the record fair at a venue with amenities such as food and drinks. In previous years, the record fair was hosted at the American Czechoslovakian Club and the Yellow Cab Tavern.

With this venue change, he’s also exploring hosting the record fair outside of Dayton.

Attendees can expect thousands of new and used records, CDs, tapes and music memorabilia. Vendors expected at the event include:

Skeleton Dust Records

Omega Music

Blind Rage Records

Catacomb Records

Resignation Records

Jorin Edgerly

Stanley’s Records

Ron House/Moses Carryout

Three Feather Records

Pamela Spetter Schwartz/Mused

Night Animal Records/Streetlight Printing

Ron’s Records

Jon Lorenz

Rod Sounik

Carl Bueter/Top Jams

Ray Engle

Erik Stickels/BPM

Explore Winter Restaurant Week event highlights delectable food dishes

There will also be DJs spinning records throughout the day.

Tandy is the owner of Skeleton Dust Records in Dayton, who is a co-sponsor of this event. Other co-sponsors include Omega Music in Dayton, Resignation Records in Troy, Blind Rage Records in Dayton and Catacomb Records in Kettering.

The local record stores and Eudora Brewing Company will be hosting a $20 gift card raffle during the event.

This is event is free and open to all ages. Eudora Brewing Company is located at 3022 Wilmington Pike in Kettering. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.