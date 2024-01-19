Dayton restaurants taking reservations for Valentine’s Day 2024

With Valentine’s Day quickly approaching, here are some of the restaurants in Dayton that are taking reservations for the romantic holiday.
Credit: Submitted Photo
Credit: Submitted Photo
Salar Restaurant and Lounge
Valentine’s Day Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Location: 400 E. 5th St., Dayton
More info: salarrestaurant.com or call 937-203-3999 (reservations for Valentine’s Day require a $5 deposit per person)
The Oakwood Club
Valentine’s Day Hours: 4:30 to 10 p.m.
Location: 2414 Far Hills Ave., Dayton
More info: theoakwoodclub.com call 937-293-6973 for reservations
Cheesecake Factory
Valentine’s Day Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Location: 56 Greene Blvd., Beavercreek
More info: thecheesecakefactory.com or call 937-320-9901
Credit: Natalie Jones
Credit: Natalie Jones
Sweet Adaline’s Cafe Valentine’s Day Romantic Dinner for two
Guests to this special reservation event will get to choose a meal from Sweet Adaline’s menu of three courses, along with a glass of wine and a dessert box. This special dinner will be $120 for two guests. Reservations are limited.
When: Feb. 10
Location: 6052 Wilmington Pike, Dayton
More info: Facebook
Brio Italian Grille
Valentine’s Day Hours: 4 to 9 p.m.
Location: 4459 Cedar Park Drive, Dayton
More info: brioitalian.com or call 937-429-7792
Credit: Alexis Larsen
Credit: Alexis Larsen
Coco’s Bistro
Valentine’s Day Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: 250 Warren St., Dayton
More info: 228coco.com or call 937-228-2626 (reservations are limited)
Pasha Grill
Valentine’s Day Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Location: 72 Plum St., Beavercreek
More info: pashagrill.com or call 937-429-9000
Hotel Versailles Date Night Package
The Hotel Versailles is offering a special “Date Night Package” this Valentine’s Day. Included in this package is not only the room, but as well as a $50 food and beverage credit, a sweet amenity when you arrive and a late checkout of 2 p.m. On Valentine’s Day itself, guests will also be treated to live music by Roger Demange. Reservations for rooms are available on the Hotel Versailles website.
When: 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 14
Location: 22 N. Center St., Versailles
More info: hotelversaillesohio.com 937-526-3020
Credit: Mark Fisher
Credit: Mark Fisher
The Spaghetti Warehouse
Valentine’s Day Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: 36 W. 5th St., Dayton
More info: meatballs.com or call 937-461-3913
Sky Asian Cuisine
Valentine’s Day Hours: Lunch: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dinner: 4:30 to 10 p.m.
Location: 4090 Wilmington Pike, Kettering
More info: skyasiancuisine.com or call 937-949-9883
Want us to add your venue? Email Dayton Daily News Life Reporter Alex Cutler at alex.cutler@coxinc.com.
About the Author