Dayton restaurants taking reservations for Valentine’s Day 2024

With Valentine’s Day quickly approaching, here are some of the restaurants in Dayton that are taking reservations for the romantic holiday.

Salar Restaurant and Lounge

Valentine’s Day Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: 400 E. 5th St., Dayton

More info: salarrestaurant.com or call 937-203-3999 (reservations for Valentine’s Day require a $5 deposit per person)

The Oakwood Club

Valentine’s Day Hours: 4:30 to 10 p.m.

Location: 2414 Far Hills Ave., Dayton

More info: theoakwoodclub.com call 937-293-6973 for reservations

Cheesecake Factory

Valentine’s Day Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: 56 Greene Blvd., Beavercreek

More info: thecheesecakefactory.com or call 937-320-9901

Sweet Adaline’s Cafe Valentine’s Day Romantic Dinner for two

Guests to this special reservation event will get to choose a meal from Sweet Adaline’s menu of three courses, along with a glass of wine and a dessert box. This special dinner will be $120 for two guests. Reservations are limited.

When: Feb. 10

Location: 6052 Wilmington Pike, Dayton

More info: Facebook

Brio Italian Grille

Valentine’s Day Hours: 4 to 9 p.m.

Location: 4459 Cedar Park Drive, Dayton

More info: brioitalian.com or call 937-429-7792

Coco’s Bistro

Valentine’s Day Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: 250 Warren St., Dayton

More info: 228coco.com or call 937-228-2626 (reservations are limited)

Pasha Grill

Valentine’s Day Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: 72 Plum St., Beavercreek

More info: pashagrill.com or call 937-429-9000

Hotel Versailles Date Night Package

The Hotel Versailles is offering a special “Date Night Package” this Valentine’s Day. Included in this package is not only the room, but as well as a $50 food and beverage credit, a sweet amenity when you arrive and a late checkout of 2 p.m. On Valentine’s Day itself, guests will also be treated to live music by Roger Demange. Reservations for rooms are available on the Hotel Versailles website.

When: 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 14

Location: 22 N. Center St., Versailles

More info: hotelversaillesohio.com 937-526-3020

The Spaghetti Warehouse

Valentine’s Day Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: 36 W. 5th St., Dayton

More info: meatballs.com or call 937-461-3913

Sky Asian Cuisine

Valentine’s Day Hours: Lunch: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dinner: 4:30 to 10 p.m.

Location: 4090 Wilmington Pike, Kettering

More info: skyasiancuisine.com or call 937-949-9883

Want us to add your venue? Email Dayton Daily News Life Reporter Alex Cutler at alex.cutler@coxinc.com.

