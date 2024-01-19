Dayton restaurants taking reservations for Valentine’s Day 2024

Salar Restaurant and Lounge

Valentine’s Day Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: 400 E. 5th St., Dayton

More info: salarrestaurant.com or call 937-203-3999 (reservations for Valentine’s Day require a $5 deposit per person)

The Oakwood Club

Valentine’s Day Hours: 4:30 to 10 p.m.

Location: 2414 Far Hills Ave., Dayton

More info: theoakwoodclub.com call 937-293-6973 for reservations

Cheesecake Factory

Valentine’s Day Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: 56 Greene Blvd., Beavercreek

More info: thecheesecakefactory.com or call 937-320-9901

Sweet Adaline’s Cafe Valentine’s Day Romantic Dinner for two

Guests to this special reservation event will get to choose a meal from Sweet Adaline’s menu of three courses, along with a glass of wine and a dessert box. This special dinner will be $120 for two guests. Reservations are limited.

When: Feb. 10

Location: 6052 Wilmington Pike, Dayton

More info: Facebook

Brio Italian Grille

Valentine’s Day Hours: 4 to 9 p.m.

Location: 4459 Cedar Park Drive, Dayton

More info: brioitalian.com or call 937-429-7792

Coco’s Bistro

Valentine’s Day Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: 250 Warren St., Dayton

More info: 228coco.com or call 937-228-2626 (reservations are limited)

Pasha Grill

Valentine’s Day Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: 72 Plum St., Beavercreek

More info: pashagrill.com or call 937-429-9000

Hotel Versailles Date Night Package

The Hotel Versailles is offering a special “Date Night Package” this Valentine’s Day. Included in this package is not only the room, but as well as a $50 food and beverage credit, a sweet amenity when you arrive and a late checkout of 2 p.m. On Valentine’s Day itself, guests will also be treated to live music by Roger Demange. Reservations for rooms are available on the Hotel Versailles website.

When: 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 14

Location: 22 N. Center St., Versailles

More info: hotelversaillesohio.com 937-526-3020

The Spaghetti Warehouse

Valentine’s Day Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: 36 W. 5th St., Dayton

More info: meatballs.com or call 937-461-3913

Sky Asian Cuisine

Valentine’s Day Hours: Lunch: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dinner: 4:30 to 10 p.m.

Location: 4090 Wilmington Pike, Kettering

More info: skyasiancuisine.com or call 937-949-9883

