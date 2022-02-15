Hamburger icon
‘Dayton Skyscrapers’ exhibit salutes Black achievers at Schuster

Charles Mosley Austin (artist, Clifford Darrett) PHOTO COURTESY OF DAYTON LIVE

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Charles Mosley Austin (artist, Clifford Darrett) PHOTO COURTESY OF DAYTON LIVE

What to Know
By , Staff Writer
2 hours ago

The 2022 “Visual Voices: Dayton Skyscrapers” art exhibition, recognizing the achievements of African Americans past and present, continues through March 31 in the Wintergarden of the Schuster Center.

Charles Mosley Austin (artist, Clifford Darrett) PHOTO COURTESY OF DAYTON LIVE

Charles Mosley Austin (artist, Clifford Darrett) PHOTO COURTESY OF DAYTON LIVE

Charles Mosley Austin (artist, Clifford Darrett) PHOTO COURTESY OF DAYTON LIVE

Presented by Dayton Live in partnership with Shango: Center for the Study of African American Art and Culture and curated by Willis “Bing” Davis of EbonNia Gallery, the exhibit is created by local African American artists. The title is a metaphor for those local and regional African Americans “who stand tall in our minds and hearts for what they have achieved in their field and their contributions to the quality of life of Dayton and the Miami Valley region,” according to a release.

In particular, the Dayton Skyscrapers project is designed to: identify and celebrate local and regional African Americans who have excelled in their field; provide positive role models for urban youth; celebrate local and regional African American visual artists; and enhance the general community’s appreciation of African American contributions to the Dayton and Miami Valley region.

Sierra Leone (artist, Dwayne Daniel). PHOTO COURTESY OF DAYTON LIVE

Sierra Leone (artist, Dwayne Daniel). PHOTO COURTESY OF DAYTON LIVE

Sierra Leone (artist, Dwayne Daniel). PHOTO COURTESY OF DAYTON LIVE

The 2022 exhibiting artists are:

Abner Cope

Dwayne Daniel

Clifford Darrett

Gregg DeGroat

Horace Dozier

Lois Fortson-Kirk

Kevin Harris

Morris Howard

Craig Screven

Frances Turner

Yvette Walker-Dalton

Dr. Arthur E. Thomas (artist, Abner Cope) PHOTO COURTESY OF DAYTON LIVE

Dr. Arthur E. Thomas (artist, Abner Cope) PHOTO COURTESY OF DAYTON LIVE

Dr. Arthur E. Thomas (artist, Abner Cope) PHOTO COURTESY OF DAYTON LIVE

The 2022 exhibit reflects the broad and diverse career fields of the following African Americans in the Dayton and Miami Valley region:

Charles Mosley Austin

Philip Clark Bass

Dr. Michael Carter

Jessie Hathcock

Sierra Leone

Dr. Gary LeRoy

J. Thomas Maultsby, Jr.

Jenell Ross

Commissioner Chris Shaw

Dr. Arthur E. Thomas

Reverend Daryl & Vanessa Ward

Clarence Young III

Clarence Young III (artist, Yvette Walker-Dalton). PHOTO COURTESY OF DAYTON LIVE

Clarence Young III (artist, Yvette Walker-Dalton). PHOTO COURTESY OF DAYTON LIVE

Clarence Young III (artist, Yvette Walker-Dalton). PHOTO COURTESY OF DAYTON LIVE

The Schuster Center is located at Second and Main Streets, Dayton.

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

