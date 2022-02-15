‘Dayton Skyscrapers’ exhibit salutes Black achievers at Schuster

Caption Charles Mosley Austin (artist, Clifford Darrett) PHOTO COURTESY OF DAYTON LIVE Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Caption Charles Mosley Austin (artist, Clifford Darrett) PHOTO COURTESY OF DAYTON LIVE Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Presented by Dayton Live in partnership with Shango: Center for the Study of African American Art and Culture and curated by Willis “Bing” Davis of EbonNia Gallery, the exhibit is created by local African American artists. The title is a metaphor for those local and regional African Americans “who stand tall in our minds and hearts for what they have achieved in their field and their contributions to the quality of life of Dayton and the Miami Valley region,” according to a release.