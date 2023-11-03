Dayton sugar artist competes on Food Network’s ‘Holiday Wars’

Dayton resident Becky Beverly, a stay-at-home mom of four and the owner of Icing On Top — Becky’s Cakes, is a contestant on Food Network’s “Holiday Wars,” premiering Sunday, Nov. 5 at 9 p.m.

“I learned that I’m much more capable than I ever dreamed I could be,” Beverly said. “I pushed the limits on my skills, I definitely took risks, and you’ll have to see if they pay off.”

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

Beverly’s team, The Blitzen Bakers, consists of Aaron Davis of Arizona and Nayara Ranieri of Utah. The Blitzen Bakers face off eight other teams in a series of festive challenges.

“Renowned for her exquisite sugar artistry, Becky brings her passion and skill to the forefront, with her team of remarkable artists,” a press release from Food Network said. “Nayara, the masterful cake artist, exhibits exceptional detail and expressions in her creations. Aaron, the innovative cookie artist, brings a fresh perspective with unique cookie applications and daring flavor combinations, elevating the team’s tastings.”

This was not the first time Beverly was contacted by a casting agency for Food Network. In 2021, it reached out to her via social media, but she couldn’t go because of the time commitment. When the agency reached out again earlier this year, she was ready for the opportunity. Filming took place in August in Utah.

Beverly recalled all of the hard work her team put into the competition. She said it was much more work than she expected especially with the time constraints.

Her favorite part was “being there and meeting all these amazing artists — some of them just world renowned. It was just amazing to see their talent and see them as people.”

Beverly is known for her expertise in sugar art and buttercream cake decorating. She started Icing On Top — Becky’s Cakes about six years ago with encouragement from her neighbor. Beverly is now a dedicated cake-decorating instructor who teaches classes from her home and via YouTube.

Even though the show debuts on Sunday, Nov. 5, Beverly said her team doesn’t compete until Sunday, Nov. 12. For more information about Beverly or to see her cake decorating tutorials, visit her Facebook, YouTube or Instagram pages.