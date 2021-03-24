Dayton’s beloved tree tower is once again open to climb

“We are excited to have reopened the Tree Tower at Cox Arboretum MetroPark,” DiFranco said. “It’s such an iconic place in the park, we’ve already seen people posting about it being reopened on social media.”

The tower rises 65 feet above the conifer collection, providing breathtaking views of the Arboretum grounds and collections, according to MetroParks’ website.

“We are so grateful that our community has found both solace and adventure in their MetroParks during the past year,” DiFranco, said. “Because our visitors, volunteers and staff have followed the guidelines created to keep everyone safe and healthy outdoors, we are able to reopen amenities in the coming weeks.”