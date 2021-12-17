Dayton’s underground lounge offers signature cocktails for a cause

Tender Mercy, located at 607 E. 3rd St. in Dayton, is bringing back its bottled signature cocktails to support local charities for one more week. Throughout December, the underground lounge has been selling signature Tender Mercy, gift-wrapped bottled cocktails, with $5 of each bottle sold going to one of six Dayton non-profits as a donation.

It’s up to the purchaser which charity they would like to support.