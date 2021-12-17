Hamburger icon
Dayton’s underground lounge offers signature cocktails for a cause

Tender Mercy, located at 607 E 3rd St. in Dayton, is “no longer a Dayton-kept secret” now that it’s been listed among 27 of the most “Exemplary places to grab a well-deserved drink” in America by Esquire Magazine.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

By Sarah Franks
1 hour ago

A fundraiser happening downtown allows participants to get in the holiday spirit in more ways than one.

Tender Mercy, located at 607 E. 3rd St. in Dayton, is bringing back its bottled signature cocktails to support local charities for one more week. Throughout December, the underground lounge has been selling signature Tender Mercy, gift-wrapped bottled cocktails, with $5 of each bottle sold going to one of six Dayton non-profits as a donation.

It’s up to the purchaser which charity they would like to support.

ExploreOregon District holiday ornaments available this week only

Participating organizations include YWCA Dayton, Ronald McDonald House Charities, Boys and Girls Club Dayton, The Rubi Girls, Trailblazing Hope and The Contemporary Dayton.

The deadline to order bottled cocktails for the cause is Dec. 23.

Orders can be placed online at tendermercy.com. The window to pick-up orders is from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Tender Mercy’s entrance at 607 E 3rd St. For bulk corporate gifting pricing, the lounge requested customers email mercy@tendermercy.com.

Holiday gift bottles cost $30 a piece and are available in Rubi Slipper, Appletini, Garbage Sangria, Sweat, Blood Brother, Eight Inch or Milk Punch. For more information on Tender Mercy’s cocktails, visit tendermercy.com.

Sarah joined the Dayton Daily News team in fall of 2019 covering general assignment. Since then, Sarah has covered the higher education beat, authored a daily COVID-19 column and currently covers Greene County.

