Dewey’s launches pizza named after classic holiday TV character

The pizza is topped with olive oil, minced garlic, mozzarella, white cheddar, seasoned Yukon Gold Potatoes, red onion and bacon. It’s finished with green onions and a drizzle of lemon-chive sour cream.

The recipe was created by Amanda Weber, a former manager at Dewey’s Pizza in Ellisville, Missouri, as a “Recipe Remix” contest entry in 2015. She is a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America.

Dewey’s Pizza says the Yukon Cornelius is best fresh of of the oven. For those that want to order carryout, the pizza chain encourages customers to try Dewey’s Take & Slice version — an unsliced, fully cooked pizza that can be reheated at home.

Dewey’s Pizza opened its first Dayton area location in 2004 at 131 Jasper St., just off of Brown St. About 10 years later, the company opened a second location at Austin Landing, 3600 Rigby Rd., in Miami Twp.

Explore RiverScape MetroPark introduces 4 holiday cocktails

The pizza chain was founded in Cincinnati in 1998. The restaurant’s menu features gourmet style pizzas, calzones and salads.

The Yukon Cornelius is available now through Jan. 8 at all 25 of the chain’s pizza restaurants. Both Dayton area locations are open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 4 to 10 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit www.deweyspizza.com.