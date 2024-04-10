Diamond Daiquiris offers ‘a little southern comfort’ in Miamisburg

“I am originally from Louisiana,” Brown said. “I was so happy to bring this to the Midwest because we don’t have a lot of daiquiri shops around here. I’ve done a lot of research and there was none. You can get a daiquiri or margarita in a restaurant, but there was nothing dedicated to that.”

In New Orleans on Bourbon and Canal streets, Brown said every two shops offer daiquiris. She described the Louisiana-style daiquiris as thicker, creamier and sweeter than a slushy. Brown spent a lot of time learning alongside her sister, who managed and owned a daiquiri shack in Louisiana.

Another Louisiana staple that Brown offers on her food truck are sno-balls. This treat is similar to Kona Ice, but has a softer consistency.

Brown was in the Navy from 1999 to 2012, before she relocated to the Dayton region. For the past 11 years, she has been a software engineer for GDIT in Dayton. She first started talking about having some sort of food cart around the pandemic when she and her childrens’ grandmother were talking about ways to serve their neighborhood. Next thing she knew, the idea became much bigger.

“My favorite part is just to be able to go out into the community and see the smiles on peoples faces,” Brown said. “I really love that part.”

She credited the owner of Freakin Rican’s Food Truck for helping her get started and learning the ins and outs of the food truck world.

Daiquiris come in a variety of flavors such as pina colada, strawberry, watermelon and blue raspberry.

“Anything we do public are virgin,” Brown said. “We do a lot of corporate events. We do private events. Now those we can do alcohol because the customer can provide it for us.”

Brown offers 12- and 20-ounce reusable cups ranging from $20 to $25. With a purchase of a cup, customers will receive a free drink and refills for $4. She also has a variety of toppers that go along with the cups for $7.50.

The sno-balls she serves have a larger variety of fruity flavors such as strawberry, grape and green apple, as well as sweet flavors like tiger’s blood, dreamsicle and king cake. New flavors include Fruity Pebbles and a Cheesecake stuffed sno-ball. Customers can order sno-balls mixed with evaporated milk or topped with condensed milk.

In the future, Brown hopes to have a brick-and-mortar dedicated to her favorite Louisiana treats. She said she is hiring for an assistant and a bartender for her spot at More Than A Apron.

More details

Diamond Daiquiris is open at More Than A Apron, 1015 S. Main St., this week 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. The food truck’s next event is April Craze at Wright State University on April 19. For more information, visit diamonddaiquiris.com or the food truck’s Facebook page (@diamonddaiquiris2).