Did you know there is a breakfast food truck in downtown Dayton?

A breakfast food truck known for its burritos and steak bagels recently celebrated its one-year anniversary in the Dayton area.
Sunrise Breakfast Food Truck, located at 1430 W. Third Street in Dayton, is owned by a brother and sister duo that grew up in Dayton.
Destiny Wright, who owns the food truck with her brother, Damon, explained the idea to have a food truck crossed her mind when she was working in downtown Dayton and was hungry for some breakfast food. She said there are usually food trucks downtown that serve lunch, but none that had breakfast.
She said she called her brother immediately and next thing she knew “he pushed us to take off.” The siblings both had experience cooking, but Destiny said Damon previously worked in different restaurants and even managed and supervised kitchens.
Sunrise Breakfast Food Truck offers made-to-order breakfast Tuesday through Friday and does catering and events on the weekend.
The food truck uses cage-free brown eggs from a local farmer in Fairborn and meat from a butcher in Dayton.
“We try to get all of our products from our community that we serve, so everyone is coming together,” Destiny said.
Other menu items include waffles, a breakfast bowl, build your own omelet or sandwich and french toast.
Destiny said she is looking forward to growing, expanding and hopefully getting a brick-and-mortar as they outgrow the trailer.
“We appreciate the support and will continue to offer fresh, quality food with great customer service,” she said.
Sunrise Breakfast Food Truck is open 8 a.m. to noon Tuesday and Wednesday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Customers can order at the food truck, online or through DoorDash.
For more information, visit Sunrise Breakfast Food Truck’s Facebook page. To order online or view their full menu, click here.
