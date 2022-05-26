Did you know there is a breakfast food truck in downtown Dayton?

Sunrise Breakfast Food Truck offers made-to-order breakfast Tuesday through Friday and does catering and events on the weekend.

The food truck uses cage-free brown eggs from a local farmer in Fairborn and meat from a butcher in Dayton.

Caption Sunrise Breakfast Food Truck, located at 1430 W. Third Street in Dayton Tuesday through Friday, is owned by a brother and sister duo that grew up in Dayton. Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo Caption Sunrise Breakfast Food Truck, located at 1430 W. Third Street in Dayton Tuesday through Friday, is owned by a brother and sister duo that grew up in Dayton. Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

“We try to get all of our products from our community that we serve, so everyone is coming together,” Destiny said.

Other menu items include waffles, a breakfast bowl, build your own omelet or sandwich and french toast.

Destiny said she is looking forward to growing, expanding and hopefully getting a brick-and-mortar as they outgrow the trailer.

“We appreciate the support and will continue to offer fresh, quality food with great customer service,” she said.

Caption Sunrise Breakfast Food Truck, located at 1430 W. Third Street in Dayton Tuesday through Friday, is owned by a brother and sister duo that grew up in Dayton. Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo Caption Sunrise Breakfast Food Truck, located at 1430 W. Third Street in Dayton Tuesday through Friday, is owned by a brother and sister duo that grew up in Dayton. Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

Sunrise Breakfast Food Truck is open 8 a.m. to noon Tuesday and Wednesday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Customers can order at the food truck, online or through DoorDash.

For more information, visit Sunrise Breakfast Food Truck’s Facebook page. To order online or view their full menu, click here.