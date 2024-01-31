Dine at 2nd Street Market, skate in downtown Dayton on Valentine’s Day

After hosting a Culture Kitchen Hispanic Dinner in September 2023, market manager Lynda Suda said “people like to have an experience when the market’s not here.”

“This was an opportunity to collaborate more with Riverscape and have that connection between the two downtown parks,” she added.

The Valentine’s Dine & Skate event is not an intimate thing. Suda said it will be low key, relaxed and fun. This could be a night out for a couple or just a few friends looking for a new experience. It’s also a chance to meet other people in the community.

Dayton native Rhea Adkins, who owns Vegan It IZ Eats, will serve a plant-based meal.

“It’s going to be very tasty,” Suda said. “She’s a very accomplished chef.”

Below is the menu for Wednesday, Feb. 14:

Appetizers

Bruschetta (Toasted Italian bread, tomato chutney, dairy-free feta and balsamic glaze)

Rainbow Salad (Mixed greens, carrots, dried cranberries, purple cabbage and cucumbers with Dijon dressing)

Main Entree

Arrabbiata Penne (Penne noodles, mushrooms, spinach, mixed peppers with turmeric tomato sauce)

Dessert

Key Lime Mousse (Whipped key lime coconut cream and graham cookie topping)

During the dinner, there will also be entertainment provided by Jimmy Pepper Magician.

If you can’t make it to this event, 2nd Street Market is planning to host Culture Dinners once every other month. The market is also hosting “A Market Evening of Love Celebrating Black Culture” from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 8 for those looking to shop local, pick up a Valentine’s gift or treat and celebrate Black History Month.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.metroparks.org.