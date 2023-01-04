DIY craft studio with splatter room now open in Dayton area

“I love crafting. It’s so much fun,” McElroy said. “It’s fun to come away with something you can have and hold in your hands (that) you made and expressed yourself (through).”

Projects range from candle making, paintable ceramics and string art to wood and canvas projects, McElroy said. She explained they have projects for all ages and prices range from $15 to $70 or more depending on customizations. A typical project takes around 1.5 hours to complete.

McElory described Pinspiration as “a nice place to come and spend time with your friends.”

She explained the studio accepts walk-ins at this time and if you come with a friend, you can choose different projects to work on. Every quarter they will offer new projects.

Regarding the splatter rooms, McElory said, “When I start getting busy, we will book up all the evenings and all the weekends. That’s something you want to look at ahead of time. Our bookings are done through our website.”

Guests can also sign up for a variety of workshops on the website, McElory said. She recently hosted a chunky blanket workshop and said she has plans to host a chunky knit pouf workshop soon.

McElory said the franchise gives owners the creative freedom to have their own workshops and projects but acknowledged some popular projects are shared.

“Our franchise will look at what are the most popular things being searched on Pinterest right now and that’s how we decide what is our next thing,” McElory said.

McElory said she has always had a passion for crafting. Some of her wired wrap stone work and recycled windchimes have been featured at area craft shows.

After working at an engineering company for 20 years, McElory said life is too short to not do something you are passionate about.

“I want to encourage people to use their hands and their hearts,” McElory said.

Pinspiration has plans to hold a grand opening/ribbon cutting at the end of January or early February, McElory said.

“It’s one of those things that I think people will really start gravitating to and find it to be a comfortable, homey, fun place to hang out,” McElroy said. “If you have a project in mind we’re going to try to help you accomplish it.”

Pinspiration Dayton is open noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit www.pinspiration.com/locations/dayton/ or the studio’s Facebook page.