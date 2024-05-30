Downtown Dayton Adventure is an all-ages scavenger hunt with prizes

Lifestyles
By Alex Cutler
1 hour ago
X

Registration is now open for Dayton’s upcoming family friendly scavenger hunt, the Downtown Adventure.

From 11 a.m.-5 p.m. June 29, the event will take adventurers across downtown Dayton in search of clues and challenges. Completing these tasks will help fill out each group’s clue booklet.

The group that completes the most challenges and clues will receive a cash prize of $300. The second place group will receive $200, with third place receiving $150. In the event of a tie, a tie-breaker clue will be given.

ExplorePRIDE GUIDE: Events throughout the Dayton region celebrate LGBTQ+ community

While costumes are not required, the team with the best costumes will receive a $100 Downtown Dollars e-gift card, valid at nearly 80 Dayton businesses. Costumes will be judged by the Downtown Dayton Partnership based on fun, creativity and commitment.

Each team must pay $10 to enter the event. However, upon check in, teams will be given a $10 Downtown Dollars e-gift card. They will also receive their clue booklet, a swag bag and entry into a raffle to win several prizes.

Group will check at the Courthouse Square information table between 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. to receive their gear. Clue booklets must be submitted to the table by 5 p.m. There is no team size limit, but members must stay together at all times.

Teams can register at downtowndayton.org. Only one member per team needs to enter.

How to go

What: Downtown Adventure in Dayton

When: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. June 29. Registration open now

Where: Starts at Courthouse Square: 23 N. Main St., Dayton

More info: downtowndayton.org

In Other News
1
PRIDE GUIDE: Events throughout the Dayton region celebrate LGBTQ+...
2
Osborn Historic Garden Club tour, art fair set to bloom in Fairborn
3
‘Twelfth Night,’ ‘Music Man,’ ‘Kite Runner’ and more: 12 local shows to...
4
Family fun, and fountains: Paddling returns to RiverScape
5
Stivers grad crowned Miss Ohio USA 2024

About the Author

Alex Cutler is a graduate of Sinclair Community college, with degrees in Communication and Multimedia Journalism. Alex looks to continue his education and career in the near future.

© 2024 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top