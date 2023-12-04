Downtown Dayton Partnership releases holiday gift guide

The holiday gift guide features more than 150 gift ideas, inspiration and specials for food and beverage, art, tangible goods, activities and experiences, a press release from the partnership said.

From clothing representing your favorite downtown businesses to unique, handmade goods from artists at Front Street, the holiday gift guide can help you shop for anyone this holiday season.

The Downtown Dayton Partnership also offers an electronic gift-card program redeemable at nearly 80 participating businesses.

Downtown Dollars can be purchased and loaded onto a digital e-gift card, and those dollars can be spent freely using a single card.

The Downtown Dayton Holiday Gift Guide can be viewed at www.downtowndayton.org.