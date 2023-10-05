Downtown Dayton restaurant launches charity dinner series

The Foundry in downtown Dayton is launching a monthly charity dinner series called Foundry Forward.

“As a new member of the Dayton community looking to create an impact, The Foundry is making it a mission to support local nonprofits in their efforts to uplift the city and its people,” stated a restaurant press release.

To kick off efforts, the rooftop restaurant located atop AC Hotel Dayton will donate 20 percent of dinner proceeds on Monday, Oct. 16 to Gala of Hope, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to change the face of cancer in the Dayton region and serve as a financial resource for cancer patients, cancer treatment and local cancer research. For those that would like to learn more about the nonprofit’s efforts, Gala of Hope will have a booth at The Foundry that evening.

Foundry Forward plans to spotlight a local charitable organization each month and donate 20 percent of dinner proceeds to the organization on the third Monday of each month.

Last month, The Foundry teamed up with its sister restaurants in Florida — Tzeva and Gala — to raise funds for chef Jason Raffin of the Lahaina Fires Chef Collective, which is working to provide quality food to those in need after the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century ripped through Maui.

The Foundry, located at 124 Madison St., is an American rooftop restaurant serving chef-driven cuisine from a wood fire oven. The restaurant is open 4 to 11 p.m. on Mondays with the kitchen closing at 10 p.m. Reservations can be made via OpenTable.

For more information, visit www.thefoundryrooftop.com or the restaurant’s Instagram page (@thefoundryrooftop).