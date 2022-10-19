Downtown Dayton restaurant to celebrate Day of the Dead with five-course dinner

“We will create a Día de los Muertos altar in the restaurant, and guests are encouraged to bring items to decorate such as flowers, candles, pictures of loved ones that have passed, incense, etc.,” said Lauren Gay, general manager and wine director at Sueño.

The five-course dinner with wine pairings on Thursday, Oct. 27 is a collaboration between Chef Jorge Guzmán of Sueño, Chef Brian Young of Dear Restaurant in Cincinnati and Brian Ravitsky, founder and co-owner of Brazos Wine Imports.