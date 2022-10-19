Downtown Dayton restaurant to celebrate Day of the Dead with five-course dinner

Sueño, an upscale Mexican restaurant in downtown Dayton, is hosting a five-course dinner with wine pairings next week in celebration of Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead).
“We will create a Día de los Muertos altar in the restaurant, and guests are encouraged to bring items to decorate such as flowers, candles, pictures of loved ones that have passed, incense, etc.,” said Lauren Gay, general manager and wine director at Sueño.
The five-course dinner with wine pairings on Thursday, Oct. 27 is a collaboration between Chef Jorge Guzmán of Sueño, Chef Brian Young of Dear Restaurant in Cincinnati and Brian Ravitsky, founder and co-owner of Brazos Wine Imports.
The menu for the evening will consist of:
1st Course: Almacita Chardonnay Brut
hiramasa crudo | habanero curtido | ajo frito | limon
2nd Course: Gonzales Bastias ‘Naranjo’
tamale | mole amarillo | camote | papalo
3rd Course: Viña Maitia Aupa Pipeño Tinto
Iberico pork loin | caramelized milk & corn puree | calabrian pepper powder | preserved peach
4th Course: Zorzal Gran Terroir Malbec
duck confit | mole poblano | heirloom corn tortillas | ajonjoli | fermented cocoa nibs | “fixins”
Dessert:
tart | chocolate | caramel | ancho | crema
Tickets for the celebration are $125 and include five courses with four wines. Limited spots are available. Tickets can be purchased at https://bit.ly/3MmFwOF. Seatings start at 5:30 p.m. and last until 8 p.m.
For more information about Sueño, located at 607 E. 3rd St., visit www.suenodyt.com.
About the Author