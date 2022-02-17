EAGLE UPDATE: Orv and Willa lose new egg after damage to nest

All hope is not lost, though, and there’s still a chance the park could have baby eagles this spring.

“We’re early enough in the nesting season that hormonal drives within their body, the instinctive drives that they have, which are triggered by their hormones — that’s still strong in them,” Weller said. “There’s a chance they could rebuild a useful size nest within the next month and still lay eggs. But if that does not happen a month from now, they (will) no longer have the desire to nest, and they’ll just skip this year and start again next year.”

Of the nine eaglets that Orv and Willa have parented together since 2018, Weller said six of those have survived.

We’ll update this story as soon as there’s an update on Orv and Willa.