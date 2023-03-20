Val’s Bakery to open next week at new location near University of Dayton

“When I kind of put out the SOS... I got a ton of messages, a ton of people commenting, a lot of phone calls,” Woodie said. “It was so awesome. I was so overwhelmed and surprised by the reaction of the community.”

Amy Beaver, owner of Glo Juice Bar and Butter Cafe, was among those who reached out to Woodie. She told her about the space at 1120 Brown St. The juice bar did not close – it simply moved into Butter Cafe.

“I was super excited,” Woodie said. “It just made the most sense for us I think based on the type of stuff we have, the location and being next to UD, the hospital and downtown in the middle of all the surrounding cities.”

Woodie noted she was lacking foot traffic at her Kettering location.

Val’s Bakery will have the same baked goods that were available at the Kettering location in addition to many new baked-to-order items including sandwiches and toasts. Woodie said she will also have a full-service coffee menu with espresso, lattes and cappuccinos as well as cold brews.

She said she looks forward to offering a variety of coffee drinks with homemade syrups because it is her passion. A new drink she is excited about is the brown sugar and meringue coffee, which is made with brown sugar syrup, Namesake coffee and meringue piped around the edge of the cup. She said they take the extra step and toast the meringue.

“I feel like Val’s has gotten a name for being a little unique and different,” Woodie said. “We want to bring that to the coffee side also.”

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Val’s Bakery will have seating throughout the space and a family-themed room with toys for children. The bakery will also have a library of books housed on a staircase that leads to nowhere in one of the rooms. Woodie said customers will also be able to purchase art throughout the space from Amy Kollar Anderson.

“I really missed our customers,” Woodie said. “I’m really looking forward to seeing our customers again, welcoming a lot of new faces and bringing some new things to people in this area.”

The bakery will be open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. For more information about Val’s Bakery, visit www.valsbakerydayton.com or the bakery’s Facebook or Instagram pages.