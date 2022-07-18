El Meson to celebrate 44th anniversary with dishes from each generation

“Each year is a milestone for us,” Bill Castro, owner of El Meson said, in a release. “We don’t take for granted the longevity we’ve experienced here in the Miami Valley, and we couldn’t be more excited to honor each generation with this special menu we’re presenting.”

The restaurant, located at 903 East Dixie Drive in West Carrollton, will celebrate Wednesday, July 27 through Saturday, July 30 from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. with a special six item menu representing each generation of the restaurant.