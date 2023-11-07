El Toro Express opens near Dayton Mall

If you’re craving Mexican food and looking for a fast, convenient place to go, El Toro has opened a new restaurant concept near the Dayton Mall.

El Toro Express, located at 21 N. Springboro Pike in Miamisburg, is a fast-casual restaurant offering dine-in, carryout and drive-thru services with fresh, quality food and drinks.

Customers can build their own tacos, burritos, quesadillas, nachos or burrito bowls by picking their own protein and toppings. Proteins include chicken, steak, carnitas, al pastor pork, birria or fajita veggies. Toppings include pico de gallo, corn salsa, tomatillo salsa, lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese and sour cream.

A few items that stand out on the menu include the Mexican loaded potato featuring a large potato filled with protein, toppings and cheese, and the fajita combo featuring a bed of veggies with protein that’s served with salad, rice, beans and tortillas. Customers can also order chips and dip or dessert.

El Toro has plans to add additional items like a taco salad and torta, said Enrique Alvarez, El Toro’s district manager.

The concept is built off of the idea of to-go cocktails, which was launched during the coronavirus pandemic. Alvarez said people were excited to get margaritas to go and it seemed like there was a need for casual, quick dining.

The new restaurant will also offer frozen margaritas with flavors such as lime, strawberry, blue raspberry and mango. Customers in particular can order a lime margarita on the rocks. They also offer beer in 24-ounce cans or agua fresca, flavored water popular in Mexican culture.

El Toro Express held a soft opening Nov. 2, and a grand opening is planned for Friday, Nov. 10.

The next project El Toro plans to focus on is Vallarta, a new restaurant featuring Mexican seafood that will be located at 4448 Indian Ripple Road in Beavercreek. The restaurant’s name, Vallarta, comes from the Mexican city of Puerto Vallarta, which Alvarez praises for its great cuisine. Vallarta is expected to open in the next two to three months.

El Toro Express is open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.