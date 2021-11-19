Enjoy a winter wonderland, tasty desserts and more at Carillon Park

There’s no Christmas experience quite like Christmas at Carillon Historical Park.
One of Dayton’s newest holiday traditions — one that’s quickly becoming one of the most beloved — is A Carillon Christmas. The historical park’s 65-acre campus is transformed into a winter wonderland featuring the giant Carillon Tree of Light, Santa Claus, “Candy Cane Slopes,” the ever-popular toy train rides and more.
From Nov. 23 through Dec. 30, daily from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Carillon will celebrate the holiday season. The festivities will be closed Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Price of admission is $12 per adult (ages 18 to 59), $10 per senior (ages 60+), $8 per child ( ages 3 to 17) and free for children three and under. Tickets can be purchased online at daytonhistory.org or in person.
Before A Carillon Christmas launches next week, Ringing in the Holidays, one of the park’s longest-standing traditions, will usher in the season.
Ringing in the Holidays benefits Dayton History in its mission to inspire generations by connecting them with the unique people, places, and events that changed Dayton and the world.
Ringing in the Holidays will be held tomorrow, Nov. 20, from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. at 1000 Carillon Blvd. Tickets are $85 for non-members and $75 for members, and can be purchased at shop.daytonhistory.org.
As always, the Dayton’s Most Delightful Dessert Contest will be a highlight of the night. Guests sample decadent desserts from local confectioners and winners are selected for People’s Choice, Critic’s Choice and Best Presentation.
The event also includes prizes, gourmet hors d’oevres, drinks and more.
