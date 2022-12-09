Evans Bakery mother, daughter share favorite holiday memories, cookie recipe

Evans’ mother, Rosemary, said her favorite memories during the holiday season are the customers that come in year after year ordering the same treats.

“It’s just things like that you know you contributed to their traditions and their family enjoyment,” Rosemary said.

Evans said her favorite type of holiday cookie is the gingerbread.

Gingerbread Cookie Recipe from Evans Bakery

10 ounces of cake flour

6 ounces of brown sugar

4 ounces of granulated sugar

3 ounces of shortening

1/8 ounce of baking soda

1/8 ounce of salt

1.8 grams of ginger

1.8 grams of cinnamon

3 ounces of eggs

1 ounce of molasses

1. Combine and mix together the dry ingredients.

2. Add the eggs and molasses. Mix with a paddle on low speed just until all combined and dough begins to pull away from the sides/bottom of the bowl.

3. Refrigerate dough.

4. Pin out thin and cut into shapes or roll dough into a log and cut into quarter-sized pieces for tea cookies.

5. Bake in 375 degree oven for approximately 7 minutes. Cool and decorate with icing.

At the end of November, Evans Bakery announced that their last day for customers to buy a selection of treats from their showcase, including doughnuts, will be Saturday, Dec. 17. Evans said they are taking holiday orders through that day for pick up the week of Christmas.