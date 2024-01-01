Dayton Metro Library to host collaboration exhibition featuring works by Jen Perkins

Perkins is a 2023 Artist Opportunity Grantee.

Culture Works said the exhibition coming to Dayton Metro Library will feature the plaster reliefs created from Perkin’s sculptures, which were sent to Greece this past spring to be part of a sculpture workshop.

Artist Maggie Ross created marble pieces based on Perkins’ drawings. She then sent Perkins molds from Greece and Perkins recast them locally.

Perkins made multiples and painted them using egg tempera and encaustic, she said.

Also on display will be photographs of the original marble pieces. On Jan. 13, Perkins will be participating in a simulcast artist talk with Ross.

How to go

Where: Dayton Metro Library Main Branch: 215 E. Third St., Dayton

When: Jan. 7-Feb. 28 during the library’s open hours

Website: daytonmetrolibrary.org/locations/13